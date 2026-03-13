Breezy Friday in Philadelphia region with mix of sun, clouds. Here's the weather forecast.

We are back to needing the winter gear in the morning on Friday in the Philadelphia region. We'll also need time to warm the cars up before heading out.

By the afternoon, we'll be around 50, so the few days we had of wearing shorts are over for now. While a stray shower is possible later in the day and into the evening, it's unlikely you'll need the umbrella at any time.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

It will be a seasonably mild weekend with highs in the 50s and chilly mornings.

A major warmup is in store for Monday, along with a rain/storm threat. Models are indicating that severe storms, including a tornado risk, might be possible Monday evening.

Another MAJOR drop in temps is in for St. Patrick's Day Tuesday with the chance of morning snow showers.

Temps may go back into the 60s by the end of next week and into the weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Windy. High 51, low 28.

Saturday: Some sun. High 55, low 43.

Sunday: Clouds, mild. High 56, low 35.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for Storms. High 67, low 50.

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 38, low 30.

Wednesday: Some sun. High 40, low 21.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 45, low 28.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast