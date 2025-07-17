Sunny, cooler Friday in Philadelphia region, tracking storms over the weekend. Here's the weather forecast.

Sunny and less humid Friday in Philadelphia region

Sunny and less humid Friday in Philadelphia region

Enjoy your Friday! Plan something outdoors as the day in the Philadelphia region is looking dry and considerably less humid than Thursday, making for an ideal summer day to spend time outside.

Changes are coming for the weekend as your NEXT Weather team is now tracking the possibility of pop-up showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday.

While not washout days, both days will have the potential for storms, along with an increasing level of humidity.

A front rolls through Sunday, opening the door for a dry and seasonably mild start to next week. No weather alerts have been issued at this time, just general summer storm activity. We'll keep you updated!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny. High 85, Low 75.

Saturday: Tracking storms. High 84, Low 70.

Sunday: Showers, storms. High 90, Low 74.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 86, Low 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 84, Low 65.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 85, Low 67.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 88, Low 72.

