Cooler than normal Tuesday in Philadelphia region, freeze watch issued for Wednesday. Here's the forecast.

Despite plenty of sunshine, a reinforcing push of cooler air will hold temperatures between five to seven degrees colder than normal in the low-middle 50s on Tuesday afternoon in the Philadelphia region.

To add to this early April chill, temperatures will feel like the 40s through the afternoon, thanks to a breezy northwesterly wind from 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. As the sun sets Tuesday evening, it turns even colder as temperatures start to plummet through the overnight.

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Temperatures Tuesday night will dip into the upper 20s and low 30s, which has prompted a freeze watch for most of the region on Wednesday morning from 12 a.m. until 9 a.m. These freezing temperatures could cause a little damage to some of the early-season growth we have already started to see.

CBS News Philadelphia

The good news is that the cold will be very short-lived as temperatures make their way back into the 60s on Thursday and then 70s for Friday and Saturday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. High 54, low 43.

Wednesday: Freezing start. High 54, low 30.

Thursday: Cold start. High 61, low 32.

Friday: Warming up. High 70, low 40.

Saturday: Warm. High 73, low 52.

Sunday: Sunny skies. High 70, low 45.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 82, low 54.

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