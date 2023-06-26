Jersey Shore residents, first responders preparing for severe weather

Jersey Shore residents and first responders preparing for severe weather

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Jersey Shore homeowners and first responders spent Monday preparing for the possibility of gusty winds and flash flooding later in the day.

While Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans said flash flooding is a risk, it isn't their primary concern.

He said by the time the storms could arrive, the back bay, the body of water between the mainland and Atlantic City, will be at low tide.

He said their biggest concern is the wind, which could reach 60 to 70 miles per hour.

"Being a seashore community, people do have a lot of lawn furniture outside and things hanging," Chief Evans said. "Secure any loose items that they may have in their yard or out in their businesses."

Margate homeowner Richard Koff spent part of his afternoon covering his outdoor furniture, placing his umbrella and beach chairs in his shed and moving his car to higher ground.

"It's always concerning because it's your property," Koff said. "You can't stop mother nature."

Nanette Venkersammy drove with her daughters to Atlantic City from the Bronx for the long weekend.

Her plan was to drive home before the rain arrived, and she's thankful the weather held up the last couple days.

"It's been beautiful. We've enjoyed every moment of it," Venkersammy said. "We were expecting rain but there hasn't been any, so that's great."