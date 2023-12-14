Philadelphia weather: Colder temps linger Thursday before warm weather rebound on Friday

NEXT Weather: Lots of sun but colder Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Clear skies overnight made for some ideal Geminids meteor shower viewing conditions.

But those clear skies also make for good cooling weather conditions and help temperatures drop into the mid-upper 20s by early Thursday morning.

It'll also be a little breezy, which will make it feel more like the upper teens and low 20s in some places. Thursday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the low 40s.

After Thursday, the warmth rebounds with highs back into the 50s on Friday and then mid-50s for the weekend!

Tracking another rainy Sunday and Monday CBS Philadelphia

The second half of the weekend however, we will be tracking rain… again. A low pressure system is forecast to develop out of the Gulf of Mexico and track northeast.

At this point it looks like it will start to spread rain across the region Sunday afternoon with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds expected overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Rain returns Sunday, what to expect Dec. 17-18 CBS Philadelphia

We're tracking the possibility of some coasting flooding and erosion, and the threat for flooding given the already saturated ground from last weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

7-day weather forecast, Dec. 14, 2023 CBS Philadelphia

Thursday: High of 41, low of 27, chilly but sunny

Friday: High of 52, low of 29

Saturday: High of 54, low of 34, partly cloudy

Sunday: High of 53, low of 38, later showers

Monday: High of 56, low of 47, rainy and breezy

Tuesday: High of 47, low of 39, stray showers

Wednesday: High of 47, low of 34, lingering shower

