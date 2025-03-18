Another stunning and warm day Wednesday in Philadelphia, tracking rain Thursday

Near 70 again Wednesday in Philadelphia, tracking rain for first day of spring

Wednesday will be another stunning day in the Philadelphia area with sunshine early, increasing clouds late and highs even warmer; expect temps near the 70-degree mark around the Delaware Valley, with the exception of the immediate shore points, where highs will top out in the mid-50s.

The next chance of rain will arrive with the first day of spring on Thursday as a cold front ushers in another drop in temperatures for Friday. As of now, the timing looks to be later Thursday evening into the overnight hours, and this looks mainly like a band of rain showers without the threat of severe weather. It will turn more seasonable behind the front for Friday with highs topping out in the mid-50s.

Spring officially begins at 5:01 a.m. on Thursday. It's that specific minute because that is when the sun will be directly over the equator, marking roughly 12 hours of day and 12 hours of night for all places on the globe.

A quick look ahead to the weekend shows a dry trend with temps in the mid-low 60s ahead of another weather maker set to arrive on Monday. Behind that front, temps will likely take a significant dip for the first official full week of spring.

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High of 70, low of 38.

Thursday: Some sun, evening rain. High of 67, low of 44.

Friday: Cooler and breezy. High of 53, low of 38.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 64, low of 37.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 57, low of 40.

Monday: Rain returns. High of 63, low of 41.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High of 61, low of 43.

