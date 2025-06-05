Clouds increase Friday in Philadelphia region ahead of rainy weekend. See the weather forecast.

Hazy skies kept temperatures below 90 Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 80s across the Philadelphia region. Still, that is the warmest we have been since August. So, we are still chasing our first 90-degree day of the year, and there are no 90s in the next seven days.

We end the week with increasing clouds as a storm system approaches with scattered showers and isolated storms late in the day. Highs on Friday will be in the low- to mid-80s.

Umbrellas will be necessary this weekend with scattered showers and storms on Saturday and a chance of a shower or storm on Sunday. Temperatures dip below average both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid- to upper-70s. The normal high this time of year is 80.

The unsettled weather continues into next week with cloudy skies and a chance of showers each day through Wednesday. At least temperatures climb back to average and above in the low 80s.

Grab the sunglasses Thursday as sunshine and mid 80s return that day.

Good news on the drought … it's gone. For the first time since early September, our entire area has returned to normal conditions.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: A p.m. thunderstorm. High 87. Low 67.

Saturday: Shower or thunderstorm. High of 80, Low of 65.

Sunday: Some sun, p.m. shower. High 72, Low 65.

Monday: Clouds, p.m. shower. High 78. Low 62.

Tuesday: Showers likely. High 75. Low 64.

Wednesday: Sun returns. High 82. Low 64.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 88. Low 63.

