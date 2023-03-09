"We want to hear it": DA Krasner calls for victims, survivors to report allegations

DA Krasner believes there's more victims and survivors in high profile sexual assault cases

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're learning more about three sexual assault cases involving former Philadelphia police and school resources officers Wednesday. The Philadelphia district attorney said he's worried there may be additional sexual assault survivors who haven't reported their incidents.

"Whatever truthful information you have, whoever it helps or hurts, we want to hear it," District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Krasner is calling for the survivors of three sexual assault cases involving former officials to report their allegations to his office.

"A few of those who use their power in completely inappropriate ways are being knocked down," Krasner said.

In one case, authorities say former Philly police officer Patrick Heron is accused of sexually assaulting young girls. The assaults allegedly happened after he retired from the force in 2019 but police say it's possible there are more victims from when he was an officer. Heron's trial is scheduled for later this year.

Howard Rubin is a former school resource officer who was previously sentenced to 10-20 years in connection with sexually abusing two boys but the DA is concerned the convicted sexual predator could have more victims.

Former Philly homicide detective Donald Suchinsky is accused of sexually assaulting the mother of a murder victim. He was charged last month with aggravated indecent assault, official oppression, and stalking.

"Based on our investigation, in all three instances, the district attorney's office has a good faith belief that there are people with information, we're asking to share with authorities," Assistant District Attorney Lyandra Retacco said.

Krasner wants people to take a good look at the mugshots of the accused in each case urging all potential victims to report their crimes.

"They may not know a name but they know may know a face," Krasner said.

"This is something we take seriously, this is something we want information on," Retacco said.

If you would like to report a past sexual assault, contact the Philadelphia Police Department Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251.