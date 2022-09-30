Watch CBS News
Former Philadelphia police officer arrested for unlawful sexual contact with young girls

By Ryan Hughes

/ CBS Philadelphia

Former Philadelphia police officer accused of indecent assault on young girls
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia's District Attorney is asking for tips after a former police officer is accused of indecent assault on young girls. The DA outlined some of the details of the case Friday morning during a news conference.

The district attorney called this an extremely disturbing case and one of the worst he's seen against a former officer. He couldn't release many details because of the sensitivity of the case and the young age of the victims.

Former Philadelphia police officer Patrick Heron was arrested on Wednesday and now faces a long list of charges related to unlawful sexual contact with a person less than 13 years of age, photography depicting sex acts with young girls and retaliation and harassment against victims and witnesses.

Heron retired from the police department in 2019.

The DA says after a months-long investigation they recovered disturbing images and threatening messages against the alleged victims.

The DA is not releasing where the officer worked or the public school involved in this case but he has been in touch with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and believes there may be additional victims and witnesses.

"This is every parents' nightmare. This is every teachers' nightmare," DA Larry Krasner said. "You got a guy born in 1969 who is going after little kids, young teens. This is awful conduct at every level and even more awful when you're in a position of public trust or were or you're still pretending you are." 

Heron is being held on $2 million bail.

The DA's Office is asking anyone with information regarding this case to come forward and to call the Special Investigation Unit at 215-686-9608. 

There could be more arrests and additional charges in this case. 

