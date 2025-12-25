Nonprofit brightens Christmas with toys, food and blankets for West Philadelphia families

The spirit of giving was on full display Thursday in West Philadelphia, where a local nonprofit helped make Christmas special for families in need.

Volunteers with the We Care Community and Literacy Center spent their Christmas spreading holiday cheer and passing out food, blankets and toys to families.

For mother of three Jada Scott, the heart-felt gesture brought a much-needed smile. She said the act of kindness may have been the best gift of all.

"It means a lot with financial problems and everything going on in society, and people giving back is an honor to the community," she said. "We really appreciate this."

The giveaway was part of the non profit's 27th annual Give Love on Christmas Day event.

CEO Rochelle Singleton lives in this West Philadelphia community and brought the event there to help make the holiday special for her neighbors.

"I am so overjoyed," she said. "It makes my heart smile to be able to give back and show love to those in need."