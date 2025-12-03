Waymo expanding self-driving ride service to Philadelphia

Waymo, the autonomous ride-hailing service, announced it's officially expanding to Philadelphia.

It's possible drivers have already seen Waymo vehicles around the City of Brotherly Love. Over the summer, the company started manual testing before moving to testing autonomous vehicles with a specialist behind the wheel.

Waymo, which is owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, said it will continue to test vehicles around the city before fully launching autonomous rides for the public. Once the Waymo Driver learns the area, it can begin driving autonomously, the company said earlier this year.

The company has not confirmed when it expects to officially launch the Waymo service in the city.

Waymo expanding in the U.S., international cities

Waymo opened its fully autonomous service to riders in Phoenix, Arizona, back in 2020, and since has expanded to the San Francisco Bay Area, Scottsdale, Atlanta, Austin and Los Angeles.

Cities poised to get Waymo service in the future include Baltimore, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Tampa, New Orleans, Miami, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Denver, Seattle, Nashville, San Diego, Las Vegas, Detroit, Houston, Orlando and San Antonio.

Waymo is also working to expand to London, England and Tokyo, Japan.