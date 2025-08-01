This cozy candle studio in New Hope, Pennsylvania, is making history as customers make memories

New Hope candle studio is a historic first on Main Street | Black Business Month

Inside a cozy candle studio on Main Street in New Hope, Pennsylvania, Moe Simmons guides guests on an artistic journey using colorful wax and creativity.

Simmons and her husband, Ndabaningi Simmons, opened Wax N Scent Studio in 2020. At the studio, guests learn to make several kinds of candles, including one called "DIY cut and create."

Other options — like melt and pour — let guests add personal touches like dried flowers. No matter what type of candle you make, Moe Simmons said the experience is about disconnecting from phones and worries and connecting with one another.

"I wanted an activity where they could come with their friends, come with their families and enjoy each other, where they can relax," Moe Simmons said.

CBS News Philadelphia

The couple even has a special phrase they like to tell people along the way: "Become one with the wax."

Each guest picks a fragrance, including scents Moe Simmons created herself, such as one called "Girl Boss."

The Simmons' business holds a special place in New Hope history: According to the Chamber of Commerce, it's the first Black-owned business on Main Street.

"Me and my wife, when it comes to Black excellence, this is what I think represents that," Ndabaningi Simmons said.

CBS News Philadelphia

"It allows for the community and the tourists to see that you can do and become anything that you want," Moe Simmons said.

Each session ends with photos — to capture more than just the candle. Everyone leaves with a handmade gift and sweetly-scented memories.

Wax N Scent is open Friday through Monday and other times by appointment.