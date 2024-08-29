Watch CBS News
Local News

Wawa offering free coffee for teachers in these states

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Wawa offers free coffee for teachers and school staff starting next week
Wawa offers free coffee for teachers and school staff starting next week 00:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Teachers in six states can get free coffee at Wawa for a limited period of time starting on Monday, Sept. 2, the company announced.

As students head back to school, educators in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Washington D.C. can take advantage of this "Cheers to Classrooms" deal until Sept. 15

The deal applies to school staff as well. All the qualifying freebie-receiver has to do is tell the cashier they're a member of a local school system.

The offer can only be claimed in Wawa stores and is not available on the app or through delivery services.

"We hope this small gesture shows our deep appreciation for everything educators and school staff do for children in the community," Wawa's Senior Director of Store Operations, Dave Simonettis said in a news release.

Wawa gave this deal to teachers in Alabama and Florida in August.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.