Wawa on Market Street in Philadelphia's University City neighborhood will close

Wawa is closing yet another store in Philadelphia.

This time, the Wawa on the 3300 block of Market Street in University City will close on Jan. 21.

The store, which has been open since 2018, is closing based on a "business decision," according to Wawa.

"While we regret that we will no longer be able to serve customers at this specific location, our commitment to the greater Philadelphia region remains strong, and we hope to continue serving the University City community at our other nearby stores," Wawa said in a statement.

Wawa said that any employees at the 3300 Market Street location will be offered opportunities to work at nearby locations at 36th and Chestnut streets and 38th and Spruce streets.

According to Wawa, the convenience store company "made several attempts to address business and operational challenges" at the 3300 Market location.

Wawa said it partnered with Drexel University, the property owner, to address the challenges and then even potentially invest in a store design with a "fully digital format," but that didn't come to fruition.

Over the last several years, Wawa has closed several stores in Philadelphia.