Wawa is closing another Center City Philadelphia store

Center City Wawa on 16th and Ranstead streets set to close

Another Wawa in Philadelphia is closing after multiple stores stopped operating in the city over the past few years.

On Thursday, Wawa said the store located at 16th and Ranstead streets in Center City will close on Dec. 9 due to the store's limited size. The store is located just west of City Hall and between Market and Chestnut streets.

"Our 16th and Ranstead store initially opened in 2020 as a pilot test of a smaller urban store concept, which also included a walk-up window," Wawa said in a statement to CBS Philadelphia. "However, due to its limited size, we have determined that we are not able to provide the same kind of in-store experience and full Wawa offer that customers expect."

Wawa said all employees at the 16th and Ranstead location have been offered opportunities to work at nearby stores.

Earlier this year, Wawa closed a store in the city's Spring Garden section because the property owner didn't allow the company to renew its lease.

In 2022, two Center City Wawa locations — one at 19th and Market streets and 12th and Market streets — closed due to safety and security challenges.

However, Wawa still has multiple locations in Center City, despite the recent closures.