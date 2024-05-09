Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 7 first responders injured in fire in Waterford Township, New Jersey

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Several first responders were injured while responding to a fire in Camden County Thursday afternoon, officials said. One person died in the fire.

Five police officers were transported to hospitals after trying to save a person from a house fire on the 400 block of Cooper Folly Road in Waterford Township, a spokesperson for Camden County said. All five officers were taken by their colleagues to Virtua Health in Berlin for smoke inhalation, and two were then transported to Temple Hospital for their injuries.

The call about the fire came in around 1:18 p.m. 

Firefighters also responded and had the fire under control at 1:49 p.m. Two firefighters were also transported to Virtua Voorhees Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The person who called about the fire was transported to Jefferson Hospital of Washington Township for smoke inhalation as well. 

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 4:41 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.