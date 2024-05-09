1 dead, 7 first responders injured in fire in Waterford Township, New Jersey

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Several first responders were injured while responding to a fire in Camden County Thursday afternoon, officials said. One person died in the fire.

Five police officers were transported to hospitals after trying to save a person from a house fire on the 400 block of Cooper Folly Road in Waterford Township, a spokesperson for Camden County said. All five officers were taken by their colleagues to Virtua Health in Berlin for smoke inhalation, and two were then transported to Temple Hospital for their injuries.

The call about the fire came in around 1:18 p.m.

Firefighters also responded and had the fire under control at 1:49 p.m. Two firefighters were also transported to Virtua Voorhees Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The person who called about the fire was transported to Jefferson Hospital of Washington Township for smoke inhalation as well.