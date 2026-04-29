Video shows crews rescue 2 men from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia after canoe capsized

Two men had to be rescued from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia after their canoe capsized late Tuesday night, according to police.

The Philadelphia Police Marine Unit and medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department were called out to a spot on the river near Kelly Drive and Fountain Green Drive just before midnight, police said.

CBS News Philadelphia

When they got to the scene, they found two men clinging to a concrete pillar under the Strawberry Mansion Bridge. The men told police they were riding in a canoe that had capsized.

Video exclusively captured by CBS News Philadelphia shows rescue crews pulling the two men aboard a boat and bringing them to shore. The men were brought to a local hospital as a precaution, but they are expected to be OK, according to police.