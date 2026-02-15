Part of Spruce Street in Philadelphia could be closed "several weeks" due to water main break, Penn says

A stretch of Spruce Street in Philadelphia's University City section is closed until further notice because of a water main break.

Penn Medicine said on its website Sunday night that the water main break has forced Spruce Street between 34th and 38th streets to close until further notice.

The road closure is affecting traffic near the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine, and The Clifton Center for Medical Breakthroughs.

According to Penn Medicine, crews are working to complete the repairs as soon as possible, but the road closure could last several weeks.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Water Department said it appears the main break happened at least a few days ago, and that Penn "had time to plan extensive repair work."

Drivers in the area should expect heavy traffic and delays when traveling in University City and other areas of West Philly. Penn Medicine is asking patients driving to their appointments to give themselves extra time.

Over the last few weeks, Philadelphia has dealt with numerous water main breaks due to freezing conditions that followed a winter storm that brought nearly 10 inches of snow to the city.