Water main break floods street in Manayunk, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An eight-inch water main burst in the city's Manayunk neighborhood Wednesday, causing water to flow downhill on a residential street.

The main burst around 8 a.m. on the 100 block of Conarroe Street, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

The Philadelphia Water Department was headed to the scene.

After the water department heard about the leak, crews arrived on the scene and shut down the main, a spokesperson for the Water Department said.

Properties in the area may not have water Wednesday morning as the main is repaired.

The department said "service will be restored as soon as possible." Anyone who believes their water service or property is impaxcted should contact 215-685-6300 to report issues.