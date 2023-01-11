Watch Prince Harry's extended interview on "The Late Show"

Watch CBS News
By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Prince Harry made more surprising revelations Tuesday night during an appearance on "The Late Show with Steven Colbert." 

He confessed to Stephen Colbert that he watches and fact-checks "The Crown." 

The Duke of Sussex also talked about his strained relationship with his brother, Prince William. 

Prince Harry was promoting his new memoir "Spare" which has already skyrocketed to the top of the charts. 

You can watch Prince Harry's extended interview with Stephen Colbert below:  

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex Talks #Spare with Stephen Colbert - EXTENDED INTERVIEW by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on YouTube
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

January 11, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

