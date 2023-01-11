Watch Prince Harry's extended interview on "The Late Show"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Prince Harry made more surprising revelations Tuesday night during an appearance on "The Late Show with Steven Colbert."
He confessed to Stephen Colbert that he watches and fact-checks "The Crown."
The Duke of Sussex also talked about his strained relationship with his brother, Prince William.
Prince Harry was promoting his new memoir "Spare" which has already skyrocketed to the top of the charts.
You can watch Prince Harry's extended interview with Stephen Colbert below:
