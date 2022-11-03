WATCH LIVE: Gun trafficking operation dismantled in Abington

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Officials in Montgomery County are expected to announce the dismantling of a gun trafficking operation Thursday afternoon. The district attorney's office says multiple people were arrested, illegal firearms were recovered and video of the obliteration of gun serial numbers was discovered.

The news briefing is expected to begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

