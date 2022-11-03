WATCH LIVE: Gun trafficking operation dismantled in Abington

Watch CBS News
By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Officials in Montgomery County are expected to announce the dismantling of a gun trafficking operation Thursday afternoon. The district attorney's office says multiple people were arrested, illegal firearms were recovered and video of the obliteration of gun serial numbers was discovered. 

The news briefing is expected to begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • What: Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub and Abington Police Chief Patrick Molloy will announce the dismantling of a gun trafficking operation
  • When: Thursday, Nov. 3
  • Time: 1 p.m.
  CBS News Philadelphia 
First published on November 3, 2022 / 10:22 AM

