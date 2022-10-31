How are Eagles preparing for short week against Texans?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Now, they'll head to Houston for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Texans.
Hear what head coach Nick Sirianni has to say about the team's 7-0 record and preparing for a short week.
You can his press conference from Monday afternoon in the player below.
