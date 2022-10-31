Watch CBS News
How are Eagles preparing for short week against Texans?

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Now, they'll head to Houston for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Texans.

Hear what head coach Nick Sirianni has to say about the team's 7-0 record and preparing for a short week. 

You can his press conference from Monday afternoon in the player below. 

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni discusses short week preparation 09:00
First published on October 31, 2022 / 4:48 PM

