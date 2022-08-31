Watch Live: Philadelphia officials to discuss safety plans ahead of Labor Day weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia officials will hold a press conference on Wednesday to discuss safety plans ahead of Labor Day weekend on Wednesday. The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. it will be streamed above on CBS News Philadelphia.
- What: Philadelphia officials will hold a press conference on Wednesday to discuss safety plans ahead of Labor Day weekend on Wednesday.
- When: Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device
