Watch HBCU Basketball: Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS New York

JACKSON, Miss. -- Teams from two historically Black colleges and universities are playing a basketball doubleheader Saturday, and you can watch both games in the player above.

At 1:30 p.m., the Jackson State women's basketball team hosts Bethune-Cookman. 

The schools' men's basketball teams are set to tip off at 4 p.m.

