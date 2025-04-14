Parents, staff searching for answers after South Jersey school district names another interim superintendent

Parents, staff sound the alarm after Washington Township hires another interim superintendent

Parents, staff sound the alarm after Washington Township hires another interim superintendent

Concerned parents and staff in one of South Jersey's largest school districts gathered Monday night as uncertainty continues over who's leading the schools.

Less than three weeks after Jack McGee was named interim superintendent of the Washington Township School District, parents learned he had stepped down. Annette Miller, the current assistant superintendent for special education services, will now serve in McGee's place as another temporary leader.

McGee was appointed after the previous superintendent, Dr. Eric Hibbs, was suspended with pay in March. The district has yet to give a reason.

Parents like Jessica Robinson came out to the board meeting hoping for clarity.

"Our superintendent was removed, and we haven't gotten a lot of answers, so now we're paying for two superintendents, and it seems like a waste of taxpayer dollars," Robinson said.

April Renzetti has been a teacher for nearly three decades and worries about the long-term effects of these rapid changes.

"The uncertainty and worry has been paramount for everybody, the teachers, the support staff, everybody who makes the building run," Renzetti said. "And it's trickling down to the kids because they're like, 'What's going on?'"

This comes as proposed budget cuts loom for staff and some programs within the district, which serves more than 7,100 students.

"I'm truly scared for our younger kids and our kids that are going to be coming up in high school because I don't want their opportunities to be taken away," said Brianna Elliot, who is a senior at the school.

As district leadership looks ahead, many in Washington Township hope for a resolution sooner rather than later.