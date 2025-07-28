Washington Township, New Jersey, police search for armed robbery suspects who ambushed couple outside home

Violent weekend in Philadelphia, Teen killed in Bucks County crash and more | Digital Brief

Violent weekend in Philadelphia, Teen killed in Bucks County crash and more | Digital Brief

Violent weekend in Philadelphia, Teen killed in Bucks County crash and more | Digital Brief

Police in Washington Township, New Jersey, are investigating after an armed robbery outside a home Sunday night.

A man and woman were getting out of their car at a home on Eton Drive in the Crofton Run neighborhood in Gloucester County when two armed suspects ambushed them around 11:30 p.m., Washington Township Police said in a post on Facebook.

One suspect allegedly hit the man in the head with a handgun and demanded his Rolex and wallet while the other suspect allegedly held the woman at gunpoint and told her to remain silent, police said.

Police used a K9 and a drone in an effort to track the suspects but were unable to find them. The suspects got away with the man's watch as well as a wallet, multiple credit cards and cash.

The man who was robbed had head and elbow injuries but declined medical treatment, according to police.

Police have gotten surveillance video from neighbors that captured the robbery and shows the suspects fleeing on foot, the post says. The suspects got into another car at Eton and Joseph drives and then fled toward Fries Mill Road, police said.

License plate reader data indicates the suspects were following the couple while they were driving home from the Ritz-Carlton in Philadelphia, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective Lou DiAmbrosio or Detective Matt Barnett at (856) 589-0330. The police department said it has added extra patrols to the area.

Earlier this month, Washington Township police said in one night thieves stole four unlocked cars from the township that had the key fobs inside. Since then, police in the area have been posting on social media, encouraging residents to establish a "9 p.m. routine" in which they remove valuables and keys and lock their cars every night.