Carnival canceled after reports of several fights outside N.J. high school

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The final night of a carnival at Washington Township High School in South Jersey was canceled after police say "several fights broke out amongst large crowds" Friday night.

Police say three people, all under the age of 18, were arrested. Those three are from Camden, Pennsauken and Paulsboro, Washington Township police said on Facebook.

One officer was injured and was taken to Jefferson Hospital, Washington Township, treated for facial and head injuries, and released.

Chaos is how people at the annual carnival described Friday.

Police say no shots were fired and none of the officers heard gunshots or saw weapons, but rumors spread on social media posts about a shooting at the event.

"At no point was it reported to any of the officers on the scene that there were gunshots or a gun. None of our officers on foot patrol heard gunshots or saw any weapons," Washington Township Police Chief Pat Gurcsik wrote on Facebook.

The chaos prompted a massive police presence.

"Over 3,000 people were here for the carnival," police chief Patrick Gurcsik said. "Many of the individuals that were fighting were most definitely not from Washington Township. So, it seems like they came from other towns to come here and wreak havoc."

Gurcsik said the carnival was canceled after discussions he had with its organizers.