Washington Square West becomes Philadelphia's newest historic district despite opposition from homeowners

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tami Sortman said she was elated when the Philadelphia Historical Commission voted Friday to make Washington Square West a historic district.

The commission approved the neighborhood's nomination unanimously by a vote of 9-0 with one abstention.

Sortman is with the Washington Square West Civic Association, which she said spent years pushing to get the designation.

"You can't get any more history than what's happening right here in Washington Square West," Sortman said. "It's a pretty phenomenal little piece of heaven in Center City."

The Washington Square West Historic District runs roughly between Walnut and South streets and 8th and Juniper streets.

The neighborhood makes up around 26 city blocks with more than 1400 properties, including Philadelphia's first Black Catholic church and the city's oldest Jewish cemetery. The history of the neighborhood dates all the way back to the mid-1700s.

"We still have all of the African American history that's here. We have all of the cobblestone streets. Most of them are here," she said.

The historic designation means properties in the district will be protected from demolition. Also, property owners will now need approval from the commission to make certain changes to the exterior of their buildings.

The decision to designate Washington Square West as a historic district was not without controversy. A number of people who live in the community strongly opposed it.

Colin Murphy, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2021, said the designation goes too far.

"[The historical commission] is kind of the judge, jury and executioner here. They are able to tell you what you are and what you are not allowed to do," Murphy said.

He believes the designation will lead to higher home prices, increase costs for home repairs and take away his autonomy as a homeowner.

"It really just unfortunately comes down to do you have the money to own and maintain a historical home, and for those who live in this neighborhood, the overwhelming answer is no," he said.

Murphy thinks the future of the neighborhood is just as important as its past.

Sortman said her organization will hold an educational meeting on how the designation will impact the community. She said she plans to hold the meeting in the next couple of months.