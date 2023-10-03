2 men arrested in Warrington Township for creating numerous illegal explosive devices: police

WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Two men were arrested in Warrington Township for creating numerous illegal explosive devices, police said on Monday.

The two men -- 40-year-old Vadim Pokusov of Warminster and 47-year-old Vladimir Nosatchev of Philadelphia -- were arrested and charged with numerous offenses, including weapons of mass destruction, possession of explosive or incendiary materials or devices, causing or risking a catastrophe, among others.

Police said on Sunday at around 3:30 a.m., they were notified of possible fireworks in the area of Street Road and Neshaminy Avenue. Authorities said they continued to hear explosions that didn't sound like fireworks over the next 20 minutes.

Police said they found a white SUV, with Pokusov and Nosatchev inside, near the Valley Square Shopping Center leaving the scene where explosives were recently detonated.

After pulling the two men over, members of the Philadelphia Police Department Bomb Disposal Unit arrived and secured all of the explosive devices, police said.

Police said Warrington Corporal John Blanchard and Explosives Detection K-9 Jolie conducted an explosive sweep and found the detonation location.

Pokusov and Nosatchev were sent to the Bucks County Prison on $1 million cash bail, police said.

The Warrington Township Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities.