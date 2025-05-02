Robber waits inside unlocked car in Wawa parking lot, forces driver to use ATM at knifepoint, police say

Police looking for suspect in armed robbery and kidnapping in Warminster, Pennsylvania

Police in Warminster, Pennsylvania, are on the lookout for an unidentified man they say held a driver at knifepoint before forcing them to withdraw cash from ATMs in Bucks County.

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, April 29.

Warminster Township Police Department

The victim parked at the Wawa at Davisville Road and County Line Road around 1:30 a.m. and went inside the store. While they were inside, a man entered the car, which was unlocked, and waited for the victim to exit the store and get back in the car.

Once the driver returned to the vehicle, the man pulled out a knife and ordered them to drive to the PNC Bank in Warminster and the First Citizens Community Bank in the Justa Farm Shopping Center in Upper Moreland Township.

After that, the man directed the driver to take him to the German Club in Warminster. Once the vehicle stopped there, the suspect got out and ran into a wooded area, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact Warminster police at 215-672-1000.