Warminster Food Bank in Bucks County braces for possible cuts to SNAP benefits

President Donald Trump's spending bill -- which includes major cuts to a program that helps people pay for food -- is now moving through the U.S. Senate, worrying some people fighting food insecurity in Bucks County.

"Orange juice," said Michelle Sims at the Warminster ShopRite supermarket. "I need that for the mornings for my diabetes."

Sims is worried that her Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits will end. "Horrible. I don't know what I would do," she said.

She knew President Trump's spending bill passed the U.S. House last month and is now moving through the Senate. The Congressional Budget Office estimated approximately $260 billion could be cut from SNAP.

"It's scary not knowing what's going to happen," Sims said. "I don't work. I have a seizure disorder and a lot of other medical issues. I can't work."

The developments also scared Michael Cerino, executive director of Warminster Food Bank. He said much of the food there comes from a partner agency, which saw cuts to a federal food grant earlier this year.

"One of the things we were getting in the summertime, or last fall I should say, was eggs and butter and things of that nature. Those things have disappeared."

Cerino said he's seen 50 more families a month come through his doors, even though benefits are not cut yet.

"When the news predicts a snowstorm, people come running to the supermarkets," he said. "Well, people are coming to us looking for help fearful that their legitimate SNAP benefits are going to be cut."

Louisiana Republican Congressman and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said the cuts in the bill are necessary.

"All the things that we knew we needed to do to root up waste, fraud, and abuse in government," Scalise said of the budget bill on Capitol Hill.

Still, Sims thinks the proposed cuts are dangerous.

"If you have to cut something, that would be the last thing that you should cut is food that people need to live," she said.

In the meantime, volunteers and leaders at Warminster Food Bank hoped they can get more private donations to help a growing number of families keep food on the table.