Philly-area Aronimink Golf Club still needs golf-loving volunteers for 2026 PGA Championship

Seven months from now, the PGA Championship comes to the beautiful Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

And it fits in perfectly in this sports-crazed town.

"There's a buzz right now. Coming off the Eagles, the Phillies having a great season," said Jacob Wilson, volunteer operations manager for the PGA Championship.

With this monumental event rapidly approaching, Aronimink needs your help.

There is a special opportunity to be a part of an incredible week one on of the best courses in country — with some of the world's greatest golfers — right here in Newtown Square.

"Our goal with the PGA of America is to grow the game of golf. There's no better way to do it than volunteering. You get a behind the scenes look at the championship," Wilson said.

So if you're a fan of the game, and want to be close to the action, this could be for you.

But the spaces are filling up fast.

"We'll have just a little over 3000. So we have 20-plus committees that help to service all of our needs," Wilson said. "We have a couple hundred left. PGA Shops, spectator refreshments committee, our ticketing credentials."

It's all part of what should be an incredible 2026 sports calendar for the Philadelphia area.

"There's so much coming to this area between FIFA, the MLB All-Star Game," Wilson said. "This is just another opportunity to showcase what Philadelphia can do for sports and also this beautiful club of Aronimink."

To sign up to volunteer, visit Aronimink.org.