Wanamaker Building to host holiday concert featuring iconic organ with Opera Philadelphia

Philadelphia's Wanamaker Building will host a major holiday concert this December, as the city's cultural and philanthropic leaders work to keep holiday traditions at the former Market Street Macy's space alive.

Opera Philadelphia will put on the "Home for the Holidays" concert on Dec. 2, 2025, in the Wanamaker Building's Grand Court, "highlighting what the Wanamaker does best ̶ ̶ the holiday season," the organization said in a news release.

The show will feature the well-known Wanamaker Light Show along with a new art display projected onto the Grand Court from creative agency 10th Floor Productions.

Opera Philadelphia's orchestra and chorus are performing along with General Director and President Anthony Roth Costanzo, and Metropolitan Opera soprano and Philadelphia native Leah Hawkins.

Holiday hits have been promised, including "There's No Place Like Home for the Holidays," "Sleigh Ride," "The Christmas Song" and the "Hanukkah Cantata." There will also be other surprise music selections, a dance interlude and "a big chorus performance that holds a special history in the Grand Court."

Tickets are priced in line with Opera Philadelphia's "pick your price" promotion, which allows guests to purchase tickets for a minimum of $11. Sales begin Thursday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. at OperaPhila.org/pipeup.

The concert will later reair on WHYY on Dec. 23.

The concert is part of Opera Philadelphia's "Pipe Up" program to fill the Wanamaker Building with music regularly despite the Macy's closure. The building sits on the east side of Market Street, an area that is now under review by the Market East Advisory Group for further development opportunities.