Wayward wallaby escapes from New Jersey animal farm

Alexandra Simon
A marsupial is missing from a South Jersey animal farm after breaking out of its enclosure.

Lots of Love Farm in Williamstown, New Jersey said a wallaby named Rex escaped Monday night.

In a Facebook post, the farm said Rex is "friendly but on the run." Anyone who happens to catch Rex in an enclosed area is asked to call the farm at 856-728-4188.

Several videos posted on social media appear to show a kangaroo-like animal bounding through the Williamstown Walmart parking lot off the Black Horse Pike Monday night. CBS News Philadelphia is working to confirm if Rex was the animal seen in those videos.

Rex the wallaby missing from Lots of Love Farm in New Jersey
Rex the wallaby missing from Lots of Love Farm in New Jersey

Wallabies are similar to kangaroos, but are just a bit smaller. Their long tails are used for balance, and they typically hop around on their powerful hind legs.

