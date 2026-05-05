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Wallaby recovered after escape from Cape May County, New Jersey, zoo

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

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Police and Cape May County Park & Zoo personnel have found a wallaby that escaped from its enclosure overnight.

Tuesday morning, they were searching an area around Sandcastle Drive in the Cape May Court House section of Middle Township, New Jersey, not far from the zoo.

Around 10 a.m., authorities said they safely recovered the missing animal and were bringing him back home.

Middle Township Police and the Cape May County Sheriff's Office were involved in the search.

Authorities initially said the wallaby was a female before clarifying it is a two-year-old male.

Late last year, a wallaby named Rex was found safe in a Williamstown, New Jersey, Walmart parking lot after breaking out of his enclosure at Lots of Love Farm. A group of local teens helped with the search.

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