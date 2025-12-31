How a group of teens helped bring Rex, the runaway wallaby, home to his New Jersey farm

Rex the wallaby is back home safe after spending more than a day on the loose in Gloucester County, New Jersey, thanks in part to a group of local teenagers who helped capture him near a shopping center.

The 3-year-old wallaby escaped Monday evening from Lots of Love Farm Animal Sanctuary in Williamstown after someone accidentally left a latch open, according to owner Ron Layden. Rex then spent more than 28 hours roaming the area, avoiding traffic and surviving the cold temperatures.

"He was in great condition, like it was nothing," Layden said. "He was just out for a stroll. He wasn't even stressed out."

Rex was found shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday near a retention pond by a Walmart about a half-mile from the farm. Layden said he had received a tip that the wallaby had been spotted and arrived at the location around the same time as a group of teenagers who had driven to Williamstown to help search.

"We just decided to look for a wallaby," Keith Miller, of Marlton, said.

The group of friends from Marlton and Voorhees said they spent about three hours searching before heading toward the Walmart area, where Rex had been seen.

"They hopped the fence first and tried to get him into one spot," Leandro Vera said. "We trapped him into a brush pile right here."

With Rex cornered, Laine Viviano grabbed the wallaby by the tail at Layden's direction.

"He said get him by the tail because that's probably the strongest part of the animal," Viviano said. "It was a very unique experience, and I'm glad I can put that on my resume now."

Layden said he is grateful for the help from the group, who jokingly refer to themselves as the "Wallaby Wranglers."

"I really appreciate all the help that the community and everybody gave," Layden said.

The teens said they did not expect to actually find Rex but were happy to play a role in bringing him home.

"It's great to give back and do a good deed while having fun," Gavin Buniak of Voorhees said.

Rex was returned to the sanctuary unharmed, ending an adventure that Layden, and the teens who helped capture him, say they will not soon forget.