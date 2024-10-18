Watch CBS News
Man's charges upgraded to homicide after wife's body found in Philadelphia home, DA says

By Jessica MacAulay, Madeleine Wright, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has upgraded a man's charges to homicide after his wife was found wrapped in plastic and duct taped to a board in a closet inside a Northeast Philadelphia home on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the DA's office said Vladimir Lushevskiy, who was in custody on charges of abuse of a corpse, is now facing charges of homicide, strangulation, tampering with evidence and obstruction. 

Lola Karabaeva, 61, was found on Wednesday in the closet of a home on the 9000 block of Diplomat Place in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia. The 61-year-old was reported missing by friends on Sunday.

According to police, Karabaeva's friends told officers they last spoke with her on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, police said detectives returned to the Diplomat Place home to continue investigating the missing person's case. As officers searched the house, police said they discovered Karabaeva's body wrapped in plastic inside a closet. She was pronounced dead by medics at 10:13 a.m., according to police. 

Police said Karabaeva's cause of death has to be determined. Police believe she was dead for a few days. 

According to police, investigators are examining whether Lushevskiy may have killed Karabaeva in an argument about their son's disappearance and death while hiking in California over 20 years ago.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

