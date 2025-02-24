New Jersey doctor breaks down what health conditions are plaguing Pope Francis, what this means

The Vatican says Pope Francis has shown a slight improvement but remains in critical condition.

On Sunday, the Vatican said the pope was suffering from early-stage kidney failure, which doctors say can be a grave complication. But by Monday, they said he's improved and was able to do some work.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has chronic lung disease, has had a number of complications since being hospitalized on Feb. 14 for a complex respiratory infection.

"It's a tough battle," said Dr. Emilio Mazza, a critical care doctor with Virtua Health, adding that the pope's medical condition is concerning.

Faithful gather at the Policlinico A. Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is being treated for a double pneumonia, pray during the Sunday Angelus Prayer on Feb. 23, 2025 in Rome, Italy. Pope Francis was hospitalized in Rome on Feb. 14 with bronchitis, and has developed pneumonia in both his lungs. On Saturday the Vatican said the 88-year-old pontiff was in critical condition after he "experienced an asthma-like respiratory crisis," and would likely remain in hospital for at least another week.

The pontiff has pneumonia in both lungs that's being treated with high-flow supplemental oxygen. He also developed a blood condition that required transfusions. Also, on Sunday the Vatican said there were signs of mild kidney failure.

"When the kidneys don't work, you have all these waste products that build up that again worsens the situation," Mazza said.

An update from the pope's medical team said the kidney issue is "not a cause for concern," without explaining, saying only there's a slight improvement in his condition.

"We've seen patients in his situation recover, but it's an uphill battle," Mazza said on the pope's recovery potential.

Doctors have warned that sepsis is the main threat the pope is facing.

"It's a massive amount of inflammation that develops in your body that's out of control," he said.

Doctors have not said the pope is septic, but his condition remains dire.

"Putting the whole picture together," Mazza said, "he's at a high risk of dying from this."

Religious leaders around the world are urging prayers for Pope Francis.

In his early 20s, Pope Francis underwent surgery to remove part of his lungs affected by a severe respiratory infection in his native Argentina.