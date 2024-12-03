Temple hires K.C. Keeler as new head football coach, bringing a championship pedigree to struggling program

Temple University introduced a familiar face to Owls fans today, naming K.C. Keeler as its new head football coach.

With a track record of success and a deep connection to the Philadelphia area, Keeler's hiring has brought a renewed sense of optimism to a program looking to rebuild.

Inside Temple's Liacouras Center, former players and alumni gathered to celebrate the arrival of Keeler, who has enjoyed a distinguished 31-year coaching career. His record is 271-112-1 (.701).

Keeler is returning to the Philadelphia area where he has deep roots.

"We're excited to come back," said Keeler, recalling his early days in Philadelphia, including his time working at a YMCA in Center City after his second stint with the Eagles. "My wife and I fell in love here, and it feels like coming home. We have roots in this city, and now we're excited to build something special."

Keeler, who previously led the Delaware Blue Hens to an FCS National Championship in 2003 and brought Sam Houston State to a title in 2020, is known for his ability to turn programs around. His success at both Delaware and Sam Houston has made him a respected name in college football.

Former players and alumni are enthusiastic about what Keeler could bring to a program that has struggled in recent years. Since joining the American Athletic Conference in 2013, Temple has had only five winning seasons.

"We've supported through the good times and the bad," said Joe Greenwood, a former Temple defensive back. "But with Keeler, we know we're getting a winner. Wherever he's gone, he's won, so that is like a big thing, you know? We want to build something here."

The excitement is palpable among Owls fans, including Wendi Reynolds, a Temple alumna who expressed her enthusiasm for Keeler's proven track record.

"He has great pedigree. I just want to see what he can do for the program," Reynolds said.

For Paul Palmer, a legendary Temple running back and Heisman Trophy runner-up, Keeler's experience is exactly what the team needs to take the next step.

"He's proven he can build a program," Palmer said. "Now we need him to prove that he can build a program in Philadelphia."

Keeler is ready for the challenge and has high expectations for the program's future.

When asked about his goals for the upcoming season, he was clear: "We need to go to a bowl. That should be the minimum expectation. I would love to win the championship but let's get to a bowl and then kind of move from there."