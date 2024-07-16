Watch CBS News
Photos show 2 suspects wanted in connection with robbing Brinks truck in Delaware County, DA says

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Suspects wanted for robbing Brinks truck in Chester, DA says
Suspects wanted for robbing Brinks truck in Chester, DA says 00:32

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County police are searching for two armed suspects who allegedly robbed a Brinks armored truck in Chester Tuesday afternoon, the Delaware County DA's Office said in a patrol alert.

The robbery happened in broad daylight at around 12:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the AutoZone on 9th Avenue and the Avenue of the States in Chester.

The two suspects armed with long guns allegedly attacked the Brinks truck driver, stole the driver's weapon and left with some money, according to the DA's office.

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office released photos of the two suspects they're trying to find.

brinks-truck-robbery-suspect-1.jpg
Delaware County DA's Office
brinks-truck-robbery-suspect-vehicle-pic.jpg
Delaware County DA's Office  
brinks-truck-robbery-suspect-2.jpg
Delaware County DA's Office  

Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a black Nissan Pathfinder with a roof rack and a laminated paper Pennsylvania license plate, LLN-2328. 

According to the patrol alert, the Nissan Pathfinder is known to frequent Darby Township in the area of Hook/Calcon Hook and Chester near 410 9th Street. 

Authorities advise anyone who comes into contact with the suspects to be cautious because they're armed.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to Brinks corporate communications team for a comment. The company's declined to comment, their statement reads in part: 

"In general, and in the interest of the safety of our employees and others who may be affected on matters concerning law enforcement, we do not comment."

FBI Philadelphia told CBS News Philadelphia they're aware of the robbery and are assisting. 

Anyone with information related to the robbery or the suspects is asked to call Delaware County CID Detective Vincent Port at 610-891-5337 or Chester Police Detective Ryan Stewart at 610-447-8429.

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com.

