Meet the Mummer that saved a man's life during the Eagles game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia Mummer in full paint and costume jumped in to save a man's life at Sunday's Eagles game.

It turns out that Mummer is also an emergency doctor at Einstein Medical Center.

"I didn't really expect this to happen when I was at the Eagles game in a Mummers suit on the first day of the year," Dr. Vincent Basile said jokingly.

Dr. Basile speaks with a laugh now, but his immediate reaction to help a man during Sunday's Eagles game was no laughing matter

"He's like blue in the face," Dr. Basile said. "He's not moving. He's not really breathing."

"Thankfully I have some great training, so it kind of kicked in at that point to help out," he added.

Dr. Basile has been an emergency room doctor at Einstein Medical Center for three years.

The man suffered a medical emergency during the second quarter. And this is where the story gets interesting: Dr. Basile was among the paramedics wearing his pink and blue Mummers outfit.

Right before he went to the game, he was strutting down Broad Street.

"I'm in full face paint, sunglasses, costume, the whole nine," Dr. Basile said. "I have to convince everyone that I'm a doctor when I get up there because it's a little hard to believe when i'm wearing that suit."

Dr. Basile strutted with the Cara Liom Mummers Brigade for seven years. Cara Liom means "Friends of mine" in Gaelic.

Little did he know he'd be someone's best friend that day. He and a nurse, who he didn't know, jumped right in, performing CPR for three minutes before medics arrived.

"Color started coming back into his face a little bit," Dr. Basile said. "He starts breathing and he wakes up a little but and he's dazed and confused."

After helping to save that man's life, he went back to watching the Eagles game. And like any Mummer, after that he went to 2 Street to party. He said this ordeal taught him an important lesson.

"Try not to panic in the scenario and keep everything under control," Dr. Basile said. "Stay calm. easier said than done, but stay calm, yeah."

As for the patient, Dr. Basile said he's still recovering in the hospital.

Einstein Medical Center sent CBS3 a statement about the incident:

"We are so proud of our residents who not only take excellent care of patients and serve our surrounding community but also demonstrate their Philadelphia pride. Dr. Basile is an excellent emergency physician and we're proud of him. Go birds!!"