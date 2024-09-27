Still no answers on investigation into reported rape by Uber driver at Villanova University

Still no arrests in reported rape by Uber driver at Villanova University

It's been a week since Villanova's Department of Public Safety first released word that a female resident student reported being raped by an Uber driver in the Commons residence hall complex. Police said patrols had increased last week, but they have not provided any new information about the alleged attack.

The public safety department said last Friday the sexual assault happened during the overnight hours of Sept. 13-14.

According to the report, the driver dropped the student off and then entered the residence hall, where the assault occurred. It's unclear how the driver entered the residence hall.

Villanova University students say there has been heightened alert since the reported rape.

Caelen, a sophomore biology major, said the news was shocking and was released during a large school event.

"Everyone got the email at the same time, and it was just crazy," Caelen said. "Everyone went silent. They were all looking at their phones and emails."

Caelen said she stays on the phone with her parents while using a ride-hailing service.

"I tell them when I'm leaving, what time, what the car looks like, if it's the right car, right license plate, everything," Caelen said. "Looks like if it's the right car, the right license plate. Hopefully, everyone just takes the right precautions and stays safe."

Last week, Villanova University told CBS News Philadelphia that they had identified and contacted the Uber driver, who had been banned from university property while the matter was being investigated.

Uber also said it banned the driver and was cooperating.

Numerous texts and emails sent over days, including Friday, seeking comment from Villanova and its public safety chief were not returned.

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office declined to comment.

Sources say there have been no arrests.

"There's a lot that goes into this," former Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said. "Nobody should rush through any of this."

Hogan cautioned there is a balancing act when conducting these types of investigations.

"You cannot rush. You got to dot every I and cross every T because this is a sexual assault investigation, it's a rape investigation," Hogan said. "At the same time, you have to reassure everybody on campus that you have the processes in place to protect students on campus."

Villanova students say if one thing has become clear, it's to be more alert and more cautious, especially when it comes to ordering ride-hailing services.

The university is reminding everyone on campus if they see concerning behavior, public safety is available 24/7. Their number is 610-519-4444.