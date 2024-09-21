Villanova University student sexually assaulted by rideshare driver on campus, police say

Villanova University student sexually assaulted by a rideshare driver on campus, police say

Villanova University Police are investigating after a student reported that she was raped by an Uber driver in a campus residence hall, the university said Friday.

According to Villanova's Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police David Tedjeske, the sexual assault happened during the overnight hours last Friday into Saturday, Sept. 13 to 14.

On Friday afternoon, the student told Villanova University the Uber driver had dropped her off at the Commons residence hall complex and then went inside the residence hall where he sexually assaulted her.

The student has been provided with support resources and services, according to Tedjeske's statement.

Villanova police said they've identified and contacted the Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting the student. The driver is banned from Villanova property while the assault is being investigated, university police said.

The sexual assault was also reported to Uber, according to Villanova police.

In a statement from the rideshare app, the company said they've since banned the driver and are assisting authorities in the investigation.

"Sexual assault is a devastating crime that has no place in our society. We are appalled by what's been described, and banned the driver as soon as this was reported to us. We will assist law enforcement however we can," a spokesperson for Uber told CBS News Philadelphia.

In Tedjeske's statement, Villanova condemned the sexual assault, saying it is not tolerated at the university. Adding that resources for sexual misconduct prevention and response are available online.

Villanova University Police are actively investigating. It's unclear at this time if the driver is facing charges or has been taken into custody by police.