Video: Three suspects wanted in connection with South Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Do you recognize the three gunmen in the picture below? They are wanted in connection with a triple shooting at Warnock and Johnston Streets in South Philadelphia.

One person died and two others were wounded in the Aug. 5 shooting.

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward in this case.