Video released of suspects wanted in Little Caesars robbery in Southwest Philadelphia

Video released of suspects wanted in Little Cesar robbery in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for your help to find two men who robbed a Little Caesars in Southwest Philadelphia.

This happened back on Sept. 15 on Island Avenue.

The duo pulled out guns from their waistbands and demanded cash.

There were no reported injuries.

If you recognize these suspects please contact Philadelphia police.