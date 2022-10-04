Watch CBS News
Crime

Video released of suspects wanted in Little Caesars robbery in Southwest Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Video released of suspects wanted in Little Cesar robbery in Southwest Philadelphia
Video released of suspects wanted in Little Caesars robbery in Southwest Philadelphia 00:18

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for your help to find two men who robbed a Little Caesars in Southwest Philadelphia.

This happened back on Sept. 15 on Island Avenue.

The duo pulled out guns from their waistbands and demanded cash.

There were no reported injuries.

If you recognize these suspects please contact Philadelphia police.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 1:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.