New video shows suspect accused of shooting 3 people on Allegheny Ave in Kensington after knocked off motor bike

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police released new surveillance footage of a man accused of shooting three people, including an 8-year-old girl, after he was knocked off a motor scooter in Kensington last week.

Police said the unidentified man was hit by a car that was pulling out from Rosehill Street onto East Allegheny Avenue on Thursday, May 23.

After he was hit, he got up and started shooting indiscriminately at people in the direction of the striking car, according to police.

Police describe the shooter as a Hispanic man with black hair, a beard and a medium-sized build. He was last seen limping away from the crash scene, wearing a gray GAP hoodie with black track pants and a white sneaker.

CBS News Philadelphia

"He just got up, and as soon as he got up, he was looking for the car that hit him. And he just shot them. He was just shooting up at everybody," witness Wilfredo Figueras said. "He didn't care who he was hitting. He was shooting at everybody. The way he just got up, he didn't check if he was good or nothing or if everybody was OK. He was just shooting like crazy."

The 8-year-old girl is stable after suffering a graze wound to her head. The other two victims were a 45-year-old man, who was shot in the leg and said to be stable, and a 47-year-old woman who was critically injured after she was shot in the face.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8271 DC 24-24-037362.