Multiple people shot in the 300 block of East Allegheny Avenue Kensington, Philadelphia

Multiple people shot in the 300 block of East Allegheny Avenue Kensington, Philadelphia

Multiple people shot in the 300 block of East Allegheny Avenue Kensington, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Multiple people were shot in the 300 block of East Allegheny Avenue in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Thursday afternoon, police said.

It's unclear at this time how many people were shot and their conditions.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.