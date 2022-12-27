Video shows man looking in windows near Temple University
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for a man suspected of peering into windows at an off-campus apartment complex near Temple University.
Philadelphia police released a video from the complex at 16th Street and Montgomery Avenue.
Police say you can also see the suspect's car, a silver Honda Civic with a broken passenger-side headlight and expired Pennsylvania temp tags.
They say the suspect peered into windows twice, once on December 1, and once on December 18.
