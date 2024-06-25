Video shows aftermath of fiery crash that killed 2 in North Philadelphia

Car goes up in flames after fatal crash in North Philadelphia

Car goes up in flames after fatal crash in North Philadelphia

Car goes up in flames after fatal crash in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A vehicle went up in flames after a car crash in North Philadelphia left two people dead early Tuesday morning.

According to Philadelphia police, the two-car crash happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of West Hunting Park Avenue and North Broad Street.

Police said one of the cars involved in the crash slammed into the front of another vehicle. The driver of the car that was hit was ejected, police said.

BREAKING‼️‼️ Fiery crash in North Philly leaves 2 people dead. A witness shares this video w/ @CBSPhiladelphia from moments after the crash. pic.twitter.com/cDIT90DbSJ — Wakisha Bailey_TV (@NewsWakisha) June 25, 2024

The car that crashed into the second vehicle was the one that caught fire after the collision, according to police. The driver of that car also died at the scene.

Witnesses at the scene told CBS News Philadelphia that the driver who crashed lost control of the vehicle before the impact, and that the car was seen speeding down Broad Street in the wrong direction before hitting the second car head-on.

Charred car involved in fatal 2-vehicle collision in North Philadelphia early Tuesday morning CBS Philadelphia

Investigators, who said they'll be on the scene for hours, haven't confirmed if speeding, racing or alcohol were involved in the deadly crash. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more detail as new information becomes available.