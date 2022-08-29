Video: Police searching for 2 suspects in Mayfair shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police say two men were involved in a double shooting after leaving a store in Mayfair. Surveillance video shows the two suspects at 4 a.m. on Aug. 25.
Minutes later, officers found two discarded bicycles and shell casings on the street at Frankford Avenue and Magee Street.
At around the same time, two people showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to the face and chest.
They are both in critical condition.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
